Yorkshire Feastival arrives in Pateley Bridge this weekend

Supporting small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs and musicians, the Yorkshire Feastival has been created to bring the talented people of Yorkshire together, providing a weekend of alfresco entertainment, dining and fun.

Primarily set up to be a food and drink festival with home grown and international foods, all from local traders, the Feastival is already growing into an activity packed day for the entire family.

Children can enjoy a fun day out at the inflatable village, fun fair, outdoor education and forestry, mini farm and mini bake-off lessons.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire Feastival is a brand new festival which is coming to the Nidderdale Showground this weekend and celebrates all things Yorkshire

For the adults, there is cocktail making masterclasses along with live cooking demonstrations, as well as health and wellbeing workshops, yoga and treatments, and not forgetting the talented performers on the stage.

The event is organised by Lily and Lister Events, headed by Tessa with over 15 years event management experience, Marketing Manager Kate Thompson and Anna Lister who are all born and bred in God’s Own Country.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, Anna said: “With so many amazing producers, food, drink and artists from Yorkshire, we wanted to create an event celebrating the best of what Yorkshire has to offer and in the exceptional countryside here in the heart of Yorkshire.

“All of our traders are local from the fairground rides to the internationally inspired street food and it’s a great opportunity to come and support local businesses whilst having an amazing day out.”

The Yorkshire Feastival is a brand new festival which is coming to the Nidderdale Showground this weekend and celebrates all things Yorkshire

A selection of independent traders will be in attendance at the show, serving up some of the best street food and drink Yorkshire has to offer.

Traders include The Ilkeley Brewery, The Otley Burger Company, Cosy P’s, Super Bao and Two Lasses.

Kate added: “Support local this summer and come and discover the best of Yorkshire at the Yorkshire Feastival.”

Tickets are still available to buy, with the price including parking at the showground.

For more information about Yorkshire Feastival, head to https://www.yorkshirefeastival.co.uk/

Where can I buy tickets from?

Tickets are available to buy at the Yorkshire Feastival website.

Adults - £6.50

Children (aged 4-16) - £3.50

Children (under 3) - Free

Family Ticket (two adults and two children) - £14.95

Dogs - Free

The price of the ticket also includes free on-site parking.