‘Waste Not Wednesday’ at Ripon Community House welcomes residents to save money and the planet this Christmas

A project which aims to reduce food waste would like residents to know it is “here for everyone, whether they are struggling or not”.

The scheme, which began two years ago at Ripon Community House, is keen to de-stigmatise the association with food banks and replace it with “helping to save the planet”.

“Waste not want not” campaigns have grown across the UK to reduce, re-use, repair and recycle for the environmentally conscious.

Ripon's answer to reducing the city’s landfill - “Waste Not Wednesday” - welcomes “absolutely everyone” to collect donated surplus food.

Ripon Community House would like to invite everyone to scheme aimed at saving both the planet and money this Christmas.

The “Community Fridge” includes homegrown fresh fruit and vegetables donated by neighbouring allotments.

Caroline Bentham, a member involved with the scheme, said: “One person's trash is another person's treasure.

“So much bread and fresh food which supermarkets can’t sell, but we all know it is perfectly alright.

“It's about saving food from going in the bin, rather than just those who are struggling.

Ripon Community House would like more people to know about Waste Not Wednesday as the city moves into 2024.

“But helping those that are is a wonderful by-product.

“Importantly, we’re saving the planet from excess landfill.

“It's all about using up what's available and removing that stigma that can come with food banks.”

Community House would like more people to know about the service which also provides home-cooked meals which aim to benefit those who live alone.

Mrs Bentham said: “’Waste Not Wednesday’ is completely separate from the food banks.

“Even the allotment society brings their surplus, those fresh fruit and vegetables are homegrown.

“We take the excess food and either turn it into meals or pass it on as it is.

“People who live alone can get a cooked meal, the type you wouldn’t normally make just for yourself.

“Pies, curries, roast dinners, it's a service for anyone.

“It's the food that supermarkets were going to chuck out, so it's open to absolutely everyone.

“You pay £3 and you can take eight things.

“It's also a great time to socialise, as there's a safe space to have a soup, a chat and a cake.