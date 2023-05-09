Three Harrogate establishments handed new food hygiene ratings by Food Standards Agency
Three establishments in the Harrogate have been awarded new food hygiene ratings according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 4 January.
Ichi Sushi Lotus, also located on Leeds Road, was also awarded a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 20 April.
Perfect Kitchen, on Devonshire Place in Harrogate, has been handed a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 16 March.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/