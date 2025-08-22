This is everything you need to know ahead of the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle

The much-loved Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will return to Ripley Castle for it’s sixth year this bank holiday weekend, celebrating internationally inspired and locally produced artisan food and drink.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from Saturday 23 till Monday 25 August, the family foodie festival offers a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses and a jam-packed programme of entertainment.

Michael Johnston, Director of The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival, said: "We’re excited to share what is our most diverse festival programme to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joining us are leading tribute acts, some of Yorkshire’s top chefs, and an abundance of incredible independent businesses.

The much-loved Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will return to Ripley Castle for it’s sixth year this bank holiday weekend, celebrating internationally inspired and locally produced artisan food and drink

"Everything’s in place for our biggest celebration yet.”

FOOD, DRINK AND ARTISAN MARKETS

Over 100 local businesses make up the event's diverse offerings of global cuisines, independent drink, and artisan produce.

The Street Food Arena spotlights flavours from Mexico, Venezuela, India, Greece, Gambia, and more.

Alternatively, two streets of independent bars, serving specialty cocktails and spirits, complement a Full Ale House serving craft ales and IPAs on draught.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event’s renowned Artisan Markets also highlight handmade crafts, sweet and savoury goods, jewellery, art, preserves, and beverages from leading independent traders and entrepreneurs.

A full list of traders attending the festival are available HERE

LIVE STAGES

In partnership with Yorkshire Food Guide, directory to the region’s top restaurants and events, is the Cookery Theatre.

Scheduled throughout the event are 12 live demonstrations from varying expert chefs, with highlights including The Box Tree’s Brayden Davies, ‘MasterChef: The Professionals’ star Kurtus Auty, and Head Chef of the Cedar Court Hotel Steve Collinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main stage will host 18 live performances from local soloists, duos, bands, and choirs. In addition, the UK’s longest-running U2 tribute act, U2 2, take centre stage on Sunday evening as the headline act.

Alternatively, families can enjoy comedy shows, magic performances, and circus workshops at the Entertainers Stage from the likes of The Magic Matt Show, Scoop Magic, Matthew J Magic, and John Danbury.

ACTIVITIES

Awaiting ticket-holders are a selection of captivating activities suited to friends and families of all ages.

Attendees can explore the event's main attractions through The Foodie Clue Quest Scavenger Hunt, or take part in a series of Sports Day-inspired mini-games at the Foodie Olympics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roaming entertainment and comedy are scattered across the festival site, while the Scribble Tent hosts a Kids Drawing Competition and brand-new Food Festival Colouring Books.

A mobile educational farm will be situated beside the main arena, whilst a Family Comedy Improv Show takes place at 4pm in the Cookery Theatre.

Attendees are granted free access to Ripley Castle’s surrounding grounds and gardens during their visit.

Additionally, free customer parking is available right next to the event site for ticket-holders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment makes it the perfect day out for all the family.

Tickets are priced at £9.95 for adults and £5.95 for children under 16.

Admission is free for children under five-years-old.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/