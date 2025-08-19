REVEALED: The 100 traders that will be heading to Ripley Castle for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival
Taking place from Saturday 23 till Monday 25 August, the family foodie festival offers a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses and a jam-packed programme of entertainment.
Michael Johnston, Director of The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival, said: “We’re going to make sure there’s plenty for both new faces and returning festival-goers.
"We’ve received an incredible amount of support over the last six years, and that pushes us to keep improving every element of the event.
"With everything new we have in store, it’s going to be an exciting year.”
The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment makes it the perfect day out for all the family.
Tickets are priced at £9.95 for adults and £5.95 for children under 16.
Admission is free for children under five-years-old.
Here is a full list of all the food, drink and artisan market traders that will be in attendance throughout the three-day spectacular...
International Street Food
Super Bao Street Kitchen
7 Star Flag
BUTE PIZZA
Birria Bandits
Pavs Dhaba
Bamboo Box
Greek Street Food
Yorkshire Wrapper LTD
Big Phillies
Little Somboon Box
Salt and pepper uk
Chef Miller
Ichi Sushi
Eyup Thai
Yorkshire Crackling Hog Roast
Churros UK
Mr Whippy Leeds
Another One Bites the Dutch
Big Phillies donuts
Grandpa Greene’s Luxury
Artisan Market Traders – Food and Drink
Mallowdramatic
KARPATY BAKERY LTD
Show Me The Cannoli
Floss Boss UK
Wallace Green Truffles
Fusion Cake Haus
Divine bakery
The Bakehouse Doncaster
Patisserie Gal
Glorious Chocolate
Racey cakes
A Slice of Home Ltd
Whisper Bakes
Deborah Bakes
Rupert’s Candy
Antony’s Biltong
The Yorkshire Kitchen
Mighty Spice
Lovepickle
NISSI Foods
shaw meats ltd
The Lincolnshire Drizzle Company
Riverford Organic Farmers
Balefire
Tosha Dibba
The Sauce Pot
Kick ass cheeses
The Great British Cheese Company
The Cheshire Cheese Co
Brockleby’s Pies
Secka’s fruit & veg / juice bar
MKS FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Herd & Hive Ltd
Reet Yorkshire Food Ltd
Dragon Slayer Distillery Ltd
Sing Gin & Sommer Aperitif
Northern Fox Gin
Silent Pool GIn
Devils Bridge Rum
DIABLESSE CARIBBEAN RUM
Kin Toffee Vodka
Northern Shakers
JINGER DRINKS
The Mexican Coffee Company
O’Donnell Moonshine
Bronte Drinks Limited
Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery
Artisan Market Traders – Crafts, Arts and Gifts
Fallen Oak
Softpots
Beau Pens
Charles Taylor Trading
rosychenart
Ash + Ember
MI&Co The Portrait Studio
Craft Tinker
Freddies Flowers
Forme
A Slice From Life
Taylor Forged Knives
Niddstock Ltd
Sanders Cove Crystals
The Mishmash Man
Splatterworks
Sarah Hinchliffe Illustrations
StavesArt
The Yorkshire Print Company
HuPa Linocuts
Artisan Market Traders – Jewellery
Fayth Seaglass
Pastel Paca
Artisan Market Traders – Dog Treats and Accessories
Woofing Good Stuff
All you need is woof
Butternut Box
Artisan Market Traders – Entertainment, Experiences and More
Portsonachan Hotel
Lexus Leeds
Hello Fresh
Axes to Ashes
Focussing Events
Lizzieland Facepainting
Artisan Market Traders – Charities
RSPB The Woodland Trust
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/