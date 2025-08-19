REVEALED: The 100 traders that will be heading to Ripley Castle for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival

The much-loved Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will return to Ripley Castle for it’s sixth year this bank holiday weekend, celebrating internationally inspired and locally produced artisan food and drink.

Taking place from Saturday 23 till Monday 25 August, the family foodie festival offers a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses and a jam-packed programme of entertainment.

Michael Johnston, Director of The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival, said: “We’re going to make sure there’s plenty for both new faces and returning festival-goers.

"We’ve received an incredible amount of support over the last six years, and that pushes us to keep improving every element of the event.

A total of 100 traders will be attending the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival when it returns to Ripley Castle for it’s sixth year this August bank holiday weekend

"With everything new we have in store, it’s going to be an exciting year.”

The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment makes it the perfect day out for all the family.

Tickets are priced at £9.95 for adults and £5.95 for children under 16.

Admission is free for children under five-years-old.

Here is a full list of all the food, drink and artisan market traders that will be in attendance throughout the three-day spectacular...

International Street Food

Super Bao Street Kitchen

7 Star Flag

BUTE PIZZA

Birria Bandits

Pavs Dhaba

Bamboo Box

Greek Street Food

Yorkshire Wrapper LTD

Big Phillies

Little Somboon Box

Salt and pepper uk

Chef Miller

Ichi Sushi

Eyup Thai

Yorkshire Crackling Hog Roast

Churros UK

Mr Whippy Leeds

Another One Bites the Dutch

Big Phillies donuts

Grandpa Greene’s Luxury

Artisan Market Traders – Food and Drink

Mallowdramatic

KARPATY BAKERY LTD

Show Me The Cannoli

Floss Boss UK

Wallace Green Truffles

Fusion Cake Haus

Divine bakery

The Bakehouse Doncaster

Patisserie Gal

Glorious Chocolate

Racey cakes

A Slice of Home Ltd

Whisper Bakes

Deborah Bakes

Rupert’s Candy

Antony’s Biltong

The Yorkshire Kitchen

Mighty Spice

Lovepickle

NISSI Foods

shaw meats ltd

The Lincolnshire Drizzle Company

Riverford Organic Farmers

Balefire

Tosha Dibba

The Sauce Pot

Kick ass cheeses

The Great British Cheese Company

The Cheshire Cheese Co

Brockleby’s Pies

Secka’s fruit & veg / juice bar

MKS FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Herd & Hive Ltd

Reet Yorkshire Food Ltd

Dragon Slayer Distillery Ltd

Sing Gin & Sommer Aperitif

Northern Fox Gin

Silent Pool GIn

Devils Bridge Rum

DIABLESSE CARIBBEAN RUM

Kin Toffee Vodka

Northern Shakers

JINGER DRINKS

The Mexican Coffee Company

O’Donnell Moonshine

Bronte Drinks Limited

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery

Artisan Market Traders – Crafts, Arts and Gifts

Fallen Oak

Softpots

Beau Pens

Charles Taylor Trading

rosychenart

Ash + Ember

MI&Co The Portrait Studio

Craft Tinker

Freddies Flowers

Forme

A Slice From Life

Taylor Forged Knives

Niddstock Ltd

Sanders Cove Crystals

The Mishmash Man

Splatterworks

Sarah Hinchliffe Illustrations

StavesArt

The Yorkshire Print Company

HuPa Linocuts

Artisan Market Traders – Jewellery

Fayth Seaglass

Pastel Paca

Artisan Market Traders – Dog Treats and Accessories

Woofing Good Stuff

All you need is woof

Butternut Box

Artisan Market Traders – Entertainment, Experiences and More

Portsonachan Hotel

Lexus Leeds

Hello Fresh

Axes to Ashes

Focussing Events

Lizzieland Facepainting

Artisan Market Traders – Charities

RSPB The Woodland Trust

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/