Savoury and sweet treats for Ripon’s residents as award-winning bakery joins Nisa Local

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cooplands Bakery, the second-largest bakery chain in the UK will launch in Nisa, Ripon, on Friday, February 9, as they continue to grow their wholesale business.

The partnership will enable residents living around a 10 minute walk from Ripon’s centre, easier access to a variety of freshly baked buns, savoury goods, and sweet treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move will benefit the city’s elderly as well as busy families, and young people who work and live in the city’s suburbs.

Award-winning baker Cooplands is set to join Nisa Local on Lead Lane in Ripon.

The Scarborough-born bakery was founded in 1885 as a pork pie butcher, which they proudly won a Great Taste Award for in 2023.

The skilled bakers continue to deliver freshly baked goods daily, from soft bread rolls, pies, and pasties to hand-finished sweet treats and fresh cream cakes.

The partnership sees Cooplands and Nisa teaming up together to bring Yorkshire products into the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers at Nisa will be able to indulge in a number of Cooplands classics in store from freshly baked bread rolls to sweet treats such as Triple chocolate muffins, and indulgent scones freshly baked to their own recipe.

Andrew Hesketh, Head of Brand Development at Cooplands Bakery commented, “We are thrilled to be launching in our first Nisa Local as we continue to grow our brand into new locations, and we look forward to being able to expand into more Nisa Shops in the near future.”