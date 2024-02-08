Savoury and sweet treats for Ripon’s residents as award-winning bakery joins Nisa Local
Cooplands Bakery, the second-largest bakery chain in the UK will launch in Nisa, Ripon, on Friday, February 9, as they continue to grow their wholesale business.
The partnership will enable residents living around a 10 minute walk from Ripon’s centre, easier access to a variety of freshly baked buns, savoury goods, and sweet treats.
The move will benefit the city’s elderly as well as busy families, and young people who work and live in the city’s suburbs.
The Scarborough-born bakery was founded in 1885 as a pork pie butcher, which they proudly won a Great Taste Award for in 2023.
The skilled bakers continue to deliver freshly baked goods daily, from soft bread rolls, pies, and pasties to hand-finished sweet treats and fresh cream cakes.
The partnership sees Cooplands and Nisa teaming up together to bring Yorkshire products into the shop.
Shoppers at Nisa will be able to indulge in a number of Cooplands classics in store from freshly baked bread rolls to sweet treats such as Triple chocolate muffins, and indulgent scones freshly baked to their own recipe.
Andrew Hesketh, Head of Brand Development at Cooplands Bakery commented, “We are thrilled to be launching in our first Nisa Local as we continue to grow our brand into new locations, and we look forward to being able to expand into more Nisa Shops in the near future.”
The launch is on Friday, February 9, at Nisa, 25 Lead Lane, Ripon, HG4 2PF.