‘Barney the brave’ Stray lurcher recovers from operation and seeks forever home in Harrogate district

Barney, aged two, was taken into the care of York, Harrogate and district branch of the RSPCA after he was found as an injured stray by a dog warden.

Barney’s leg was in such an horrific state that it needed amputating, an operation that has left Barney with three legs.

Now that Barney has recovered from his operation the RSPCA branch has said he has come back to life, and now enjoys being sociable, and going on long walks.

Barney is now looking for his forever home after recovering from an operation in the Harrogate district.

Staff at the branch have said that what he would like more than anything is a place to call home, where he can enjoy plenty of affection.

Ruth McCabe, animal centre manager at the branch, said: “Barney is a wonderful boy - an absolute gem of a dog.

“He has had a real tough time recently and all he wants is for someone to love him and for him to love back.

“He is a very brave boy who deserves the absolute best home.

“Barney is sociable with other dogs of medium to large size, he loves going on his walks and being out and about.

“Most of the time Barney is either snoozing in his bed or cuddled up with the staff having quality time, he has so much love to offer and will make the most wonderful addition to the family.”