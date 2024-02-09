Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bangladeshi and Indian restaurant, Jaflong, has once again gained national recognition from the National Curry Awards as one of the best in the UK.

Winners will be announced next week at an award ceremony, in Manchester.

The nomination is a remarkable achievement for the venue which has been listed alongside large restaurants in York, and Birmingham, who have a much greater footfall.

A spokesperson for the National Curry Awards said: “The UK’s curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognise the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.”

Jaflong, on Kirkgate, is open seven nights a week as both a restaurant and a take-away.

Salauddin Khan, owner of Jaflong said, “ Our priority is always to give our customers the best experience in food preparation.

“We are delighted that our passion for excellence has been recognised in these awards.”

Jaflong is one of the many independent businesses in Ripon that has regular local customers, and also draw in visitors to the city.

Jo Tomlinson, from Garforth-based accountants, Business Works, enjoys a curry from Jaflong regularly.

Jo Tomlinson said: “Jaflong is a highlight of my trips to Ripon! I recommend all of the Chef’s specials.

“The food and atmosphere are top class!”.

Jaflong is open from 5 pm – 11pm, seven days a week.