Real Food Market set to arrive in Harrogate this weekend

Real Food Markets, organisers of a successful monthly market in Ilkley for over six years, will be bringing local and specialist food, drink and makers to Harrogate this weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:06 am
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:19 am

The Crescent Gardens in Harrogate will welcome a number of independent stallholders this Sunday (June 19) from 10am till 3pm.

This month’s market will feature a number of sellers offering fantastic ideas for Father’s Day meals and gifts, from fresh lasagnas, pies, cakes and pizzas, to coffee, olives, sweet treats and curry sauces - they have got Father’s Day all sorted out for you.

Real Food Market Harrogate will welcome a number of independent stallholders to the Crescent Gardens this weekend

Stallholders set to be in attendance this weekend include:

Really Indian; Lasagnas on the Road; Wharfedale Fine Cheese; Woodcutter Creations; Condimental; Healthier Pies; Cosy P's Pizza; Coffee Buzz; Cakes Enterprises; Andres Cheesecake; Por Favour; Chorizo Gomez; AC Telfer; Lily & Rabbit; Yorkshire Blankets; King Olive; Macarons Vibes; Garth Cottage Herbs; Hipandra; Eren Armitage; Pacific Ridley and Providence Stocks.

After this weekend, the next Real Food Market Harrogate will take place on July 17.

For more information about the market, head to https://bit.ly/3tygALS

