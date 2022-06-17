Real Food Market set to arrive in Harrogate this weekend

The Crescent Gardens in Harrogate will welcome a number of independent stallholders this Sunday (June 19) from 10am till 3pm.

This month’s market will feature a number of sellers offering fantastic ideas for Father’s Day meals and gifts, from fresh lasagnas, pies, cakes and pizzas, to coffee, olives, sweet treats and curry sauces - they have got Father’s Day all sorted out for you.

Stallholders set to be in attendance this weekend include:

Really Indian; Lasagnas on the Road; Wharfedale Fine Cheese; Woodcutter Creations; Condimental; Healthier Pies; Cosy P's Pizza; Coffee Buzz; Cakes Enterprises; Andres Cheesecake; Por Favour; Chorizo Gomez; AC Telfer; Lily & Rabbit; Yorkshire Blankets; King Olive; Macarons Vibes; Garth Cottage Herbs; Hipandra; Eren Armitage; Pacific Ridley and Providence Stocks.

After this weekend, the next Real Food Market Harrogate will take place on July 17.

For more information about the market, head to https://bit.ly/3tygALS