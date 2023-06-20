Estabulo has launched its biggest deal yet which is available at lunch times between Monday and Friday and evenings from Sunday to Thursday.

The family-friendly restaurant has been offering up authentic Brazilian food in Harrogate for a number of years now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vitor Antunes, Area Manager at Estabulo, said: “The Estabulo experience is like no other and we want to encourage people who are yet to visit us to step out of their comfort zones and try something new this month.

Estabulo in Harrogate is offering diners an unmissable ‘buy one get one half price’ deal during June

"We hope that this offer will give people the push to do just that.”

The experience mimics a traditional Brazilian rodizio which begins with unlimited access to a large, fresh salad bar and here diners will also find hot sides such as garlic mushrooms, and Feijoada, a rich stew often referred to as Brazil’s national dish.

Positioned at each place setting is a double sided card, which works as a traffic light system to signal when to, ‘bring on the meat’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estabulos servers, traditionally named Gauchos, will circle the restaurant with large skewers of flame grilled meat.

Each succulent cut is carved table side straight to the plate, and there are 15 different types available.

From Brazilian Picanha, to Barriga De Porco and Carneiro, diners can enjoy unlimited cuts of Beef, Pork, Chicken and Lamb.

Vitor added: “The Estabulo experience showcases both our rich heritage and incredible traditional food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We aim to transport everyone who steps through our doors, to a traditional rodizio restaurant as found in Sao Paulo and beyond.”

To take advantage of this incredible offer, diners should visit the restaurant on or before Friday 30 June and bookings can be made online now.