Now it is Christmas as Bettys in Harrogate unveils its stunning window display
It's as much a part of the festive season as a Christmas pudding or Harrogate Theatre panto - the opening of Betttys Christmas window display is already turning heads on Parliament Street.
The Harrogate unveiling is only one of the displays Bettys has launched in the run-up to the festive season, along with its shops in York, Northallerton and Ilkley.
So lovely is this one, Father Christmas himself popped by the Harrogate Café Tea Rooms for a sneak preview.
To further celebrate the festive season, Bettys new Festive Afternoon Tea launches in all branches today.
Seasonal delicacies includes delicious sandwiches, warm, freshly-baked scones and decadent, miniature cakes including, of course, Bettys award-winning mince pies.
It's all part of a big Christmas push by the family firm which recently celebrated another success for one of its tastiest products at a national level.
Bettys Classic Mince Pies have been voted the best in the UK for Christmas 2021 by the Good Housekeeping Institute, beating competition from Harvey Nichols, Marks & Spencer, Costa, Tesco, Morrisons and others.