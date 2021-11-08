Now it is Christmas as Bettys in Harrogate unveils its stunning window display

Father Christmas at Bettys' Christmas shop window in Harrogate. (Picture by Simon Dewhurst)

The Harrogate unveiling is only one of the displays Bettys has launched in the run-up to the festive season, along with its shops in York, Northallerton and Ilkley.

So lovely is this one, Father Christmas himself popped by the Harrogate Café Tea Rooms for a sneak preview.

To further celebrate the festive season, Bettys new Festive Afternoon Tea launches in all branches today.

Seasonal delicacies includes delicious sandwiches, warm, freshly-baked scones and decadent, miniature cakes including, of course, Bettys award-winning mince pies.

It's all part of a big Christmas push by the family firm which recently celebrated another success for one of its tastiest products at a national level.