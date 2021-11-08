Now it is Christmas as Bettys in Harrogate unveils its stunning window display

It's as much a part of the festive season as a Christmas pudding or Harrogate Theatre panto - the opening of Betttys Christmas window display is already turning heads on Parliament Street.

By Graham Chalmers
Monday, 8th November 2021, 2:38 pm
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 2:48 pm
Father Christmas at Bettys' Christmas shop window in Harrogate. (Picture by Simon Dewhurst)

The Harrogate unveiling is only one of the displays Bettys has launched in the run-up to the festive season, along with its shops in York, Northallerton and Ilkley.

So lovely is this one, Father Christmas himself popped by the Harrogate Café Tea Rooms for a sneak preview.

To further celebrate the festive season, Bettys new Festive Afternoon Tea launches in all branches today.

Seasonal delicacies includes delicious sandwiches, warm, freshly-baked scones and decadent, miniature cakes including, of course, Bettys award-winning mince pies.

It's all part of a big Christmas push by the family firm which recently celebrated another success for one of its tastiest products at a national level.

Bettys Classic Mince Pies have been voted the best in the UK for Christmas 2021 by the Good Housekeeping Institute, beating competition from Harvey Nichols, Marks & Spencer, Costa, Tesco, Morrisons and others.

