Harrogate cyclists make epic trek to COP26 summit in Glasgow

Kirsty and Ian Hallett joined more than a 1,000 cyclists who converged on Glasgow on Saturday from all over the country to take part in the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice march while the city hosts the COP26 conference.

Harrogate cyclists Kirsty and Ian Hallett's COP26 experience:

On the long road to COP26 in Glasgow - Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition member Ian Hallett.

"We cycled up to Glasgow over five days, camping on the way, to join the sustainable transport group for the global climate March on Saturday, November 6th.

"As we got closer to Glasgow, we joined other cyclist from all over the UK for the ride into Glasgow on the Friday.

"On the day of the march, heavy rain did not dampen our spirits and we joined a group of riders as they cycled into the city centre where hundreds of riders from all over Europe converged as part of a group organised by Cycling UK and Pedal On Parliament under the slogan “This Machine Fights Climate Change”.

Kirsty and Ian continued: "At Kelvingrove Park the cyclists joined the hundred thousand other marchers before the marching through the streets of Glasgow.

"It was fantastic to be among so many like minded people who support action to limit climate change and appreciate the role that sustainable transport will play in reaching net zero globally.