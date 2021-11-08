New restaurant is set to open in Harrogate
Harrogate is to get a new restaurant in the town centre.
Tomahawk Steaks will shortly be opening at 15 Cheltenham Parade, the spacious upstairs premises which was formerly occupied by Bistro Pierre which, in July 2022, became the first restaurant in the Harrogate district to confirm its closure following the economic impact of the coronavirus lockdown.
Famed for the finest Himalayan salt dry-aged steaks, in particular, Tomahawk Steakhouse has expanded rapidly since it was first launched in London last December in the former site of Jamie Oliver's Fifteen restaurant.
Tomahawk is now nearing a total of more than 20 restaurants across England from Newcastle in the north to London in the south.
Although most of the high street closures in Harrogate's food and drink sector have been part of national chains, like the retail sector, too, the arrival of Tomahawk shows the attraction of Harrogate's economy to outside investment and the continuing strength of its hospitality sector.