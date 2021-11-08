New restaurant is set to open in Harrogate

Tomahawk Steaks will shortly be opening in Harrogate town centre.

Tomahawk Steaks will shortly be opening at 15 Cheltenham Parade, the spacious upstairs premises which was formerly occupied by Bistro Pierre which, in July 2022, became the first restaurant in the Harrogate district to confirm its closure following the economic impact of the coronavirus lockdown.

Famed for the finest Himalayan salt dry-aged steaks, in particular, Tomahawk Steakhouse has expanded rapidly since it was first launched in London last December in the former site of Jamie Oliver's Fifteen restaurant.

Tomahawk is now nearing a total of more than 20 restaurants across England from Newcastle in the north to London in the south.