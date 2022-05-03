Live music announced at new Food and Drink Festival in Wetherby this summer

From the creators of the award-winning North Leeds Food Festival, The Riverside Food and Drink Festival: Wetherby arrives on Wetherby Ings for its first year on August 6 and 7.

With a diverse line up of entertainment all weekend, familiar faces from around Yorkshire will take to the stage with a packed line-up of live performances.

Showcasing a range of style from pop and rock, to soul and jazz, audiences can expect a variety of genres and a display of emerging local talent, with a combination of covers and original songs.

Local musicians and performers will take to the stage at an all-new family foodie festival at Wetherby Ings in August

Artists include The Groove Merchants, a six-piece band from Leeds, playing soul and Motown classics all the way through to today's chart toppers, guaranteed to get audiences on their feet, and BBC Introducing Artist Danny Charles with his supporting band, playing original songs with his uniquely captivating voice.

Ending the festival each day will be Ibiza Sax, fronted by semi-professional saxophonist Will Forrester, performing an incredible mix of jazz and dance music that is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Hannah Dewhirst, Festival Coordinator, said: “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to hold a weekend of such expression and celebration in Wetherby this August.

"At the heart of what we do is creatives, artists and producers, and Yorkshire has an abundance of talent that we can’t wait to showcase.

"There is something for everyone."

With a backdrop of live music, the new family-friendly summer festival also boasts a selection of internationally inspired, locally produced cuisine, an Artisan Market of over 70 independent businesses, a Live Cookery Theatre with demonstrations from professional Yorkshire chefs, food and drink based interactive experiences, a traditional funfair, and children’s craft activities.

The festival will also run additional activities throughout the weekend to help raise funds and awareness for Mind, having raised over £45,000 over the past six years for mental health charities across Yorkshire.