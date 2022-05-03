Police appealing for information after tens of thousands of pounds worth of sheep stolen near Harrogate

The incident believed to have happened between 5pm on Wednesday, April 27 and 7am the following day.

In total, 48 ewes in lamb (39 Beltex and nine Bleu du Maine) and 16 hoggs (all Beltex, young sheep aged 9-18 months) were stolen, with a total value of tens of thousands of pounds.

The sheep were stolen from a field on Legram Lane and it is believed that a wagon would have been used to take the sheep.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of 64 sheep from a field located in Marton cum Grafton, near Boroughbridge

Officers are requesting for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about any wagons in the vicinity in the early hours of April 28, or anything else that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Chloe Kinnear.

You can also email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass on information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.