Here is your ultimate guide to everything you need to know ahead of the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival this weekend

The family foodie festival has been a huge success over the last three years and offers a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses.

The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment makes it the perfect day out, with something on offer for everyone to enjoy.

Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said: “Having grown up in the area, we’re thrilled to be returning to the beautiful location on The Stray.

The much-loved Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns to the Stray this weekend

“We’re upping our game this year as there will be plenty of exciting new additions to the event, but also many behind the scenes changes to improve customer experience.

"This festival is a place for people of all ages to meet up and enjoy a day out together and that’s why it has such a unique atmosphere.”

Here is your ultimate guide to everything you need to know ahead of the weekend...

When is the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

Saturday 24 June – 10am till 8pm

Sunday 25 June – 10am till 7pm

Where is the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

The Stray, Oatlands Drive, Harrogate, HG2 8LZ

Where can I buy tickets for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

You can purchase your tickets online by visiting https://www.tickettailor.com/events/foodfestival/786048/r/website

How much are tickets for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

Adults (Saturday) - £8.95

Over 65’s (Saturday) – £6.95

Under 16's (Saturday) - £4.45

Adults (Sunday) - £8.95

Over 65’s (Sunday) – £6.95

Under 16's (Sunday) - £4.45

Adult (Weekend) - £11.95

Under 16's (Weekend) - £5.95

Under 5's - Free

Can I buy tickets on the day?

Yes, it may take a couple of minutes longer to get in to the festival but tickets can still be bought online during the festival weekend - they highly encourage this

How can I get to the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

By Car – There is no parking at the festival but there is plenty of public car parking in the town centre, including a number of multi-stories

By Bus – A wide range of buses can be caught to Harrogate from surrounding areas, including Leeds, York, Ripon, Boston Spa, Wetherby and Knaresborough and a list of buses can be found here

By Train – Harrogate Train Station is only a short walk from the festival site

Are dogs welcome at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

Yes, dogs are welcome at the festival but the organisers as that you keep them on a lead, pick up any mess and respect other attendees

What traders will be in attendance at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival?

For a full list of food, drink and artisan market traders, click HERE

Is the festival covered?

Parts of the festival are covered, but you are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing and footwear

Can I bring my own furniture?

Yes, you can bring your own folding chairs and tables but you must take these home with you when you leave

Can I bring my own food and drink to the festival?

Outside food and drink is not permitted on site, with the exceptions of baby food

Can you leave the festival and come back in?

Yes but you must make sure you obtain a stamp/wristband from the entrance, otherwise you will be refused re-entry