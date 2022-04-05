Harrogate woman set to appear on Masterchef on BBC TV this week

A Harrogate- based HR project manager dreams of becoming a chef will be put to the test in front of millions of TV viewers on BBC 's Masterchef this week.

Olayemi, 51, grew up in Nigeria in multiple cities including Lagos, as well as Nevis Island WI in the Caribbean, Blackburn for ten years and Harrogate for the past nine years.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate's Masterchef contestant Olayemi. (Photo courtesy of Shine TV/BBC)

This week sees her competing in the heats of the popular TV series hosted by John Torode and Gregg Wallace as one of 40 of the country’s very best amateur cooks in the country.

Married with two sons, Olayemi's approach to cooking throughout the show has been influenced by her own personal journey.

"My boys are now grown up and moved out, so it’s time for new challenges in my life, and MasterChef is one of them," she said.

"Traditional Nigerian cuisine is what I’m on Masterchef to champion in the competition.

"However, my journey from Nigeria to the West Indies in 1995, then to the UK in 1997 has influenced my cooking in so many ways."

The Masterchef final will see the final three contestants earning a unique opportunity to travel to Ireland to celebrate the legacy of one of the world’s most important, yet possibly unrecognised chefs, Myrtle Allen at Ballymaloe House and Cookery School, where chefs from all over the world come to learn the late, great patron’s philosophy.

The final three will get the dream chance to take on Chef’s Table challenge, at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, which celebrates 21 years of holding an incredible three Michelin stars.

Produced by Shine TV in the UK, there have been 17 series of the revamped version of MasterChef on BBC TV so far.