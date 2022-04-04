Harrogate Film Society's screening of Revolution of our Times which was acclaimed at Cannes Film Festival

Harrogate Film Society is to present a screening of the acclaimed Revolution of our Times documentary at the Harrogate Odeon.

One of the country's longest standing and best film societies, HFS will follow up a screening tonight, Monday of Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange with a screening on Wednesday night of a banned documentary about Hong Kong’s mass protests in 2019

Harrogate has a strong and growing Hong Kong community.

With that in mind, Harrogate Film Society, which is renowned for its strong membership, progressive attitudes, important role in the annual Harrogate Film Festival and support of independent films and world cinema, has been working with Ada Burns from this community and Ant Robinson, regional manager at the Harrogate Odeon to mount a screening of the acclaimed Revolution of our Times documentary.

Premiered at last year's Cannes Film Festival, the film covers the stories of 2019-2020 Hong Kong protests, from seven different points of view.

As the movement is banned in Hong Kong under its national security law, the documentary is presented as “a film by Hongkongers” with most of the crew remaining anonymous, except the director, Kiwi Chow, who is the only one who is named in the credits.

Revolution of our Times, which borrows its title from a popular protest slogan, is currently banned in China and Hong Kong but has still scored a very impressive 9.3 on IMDb

The upcoming screening is part of the film’s worldwide release following its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last July. Proceeds will go to Ukraine.

Kiwi Chow, the director, who chose to remain in Hong Kong despite potential risks, said in an interview with BBC about he film’s surprise screening at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021: "My original intention is to show the world who these masked protesters are, and what they think, through my film.

"Authorities said the slogan ‘Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times’ could breach the national security law, or it even means advocating for Hong Kong independence.

"Are you trying to intimidate me with this? this? If that’s the case, please write into the law that these words can never be spoken in Hong Kong."

Revolution of our Times will be screened at the Odeon in Harrogate on Wednesday, April 6 at 7.30pm for members, though there will be a limited amount of tickets available on the door.

Meanwhile, the double bill of Tick Tock Tolchock and A Clockwork Orange takes place at 7.30pm on Monday, April 4 at the Harrogate Odeon. Entry is free for members of Harrogate Film Society and costs £5 for non-members.

For more information about Harrogate Film Society, visit: