Harrogate takeaway handed new food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A takeaway in Harrogate has been awarded a new food hygiene rating according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:53 GMT- 1 min read

Masala Takeaway, on Ripon Road in Harrogate, has been awarded a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on February 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

A Harrogate takeaway has been handed a new food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.

It means that of Harrogate's 121 takeaways with ratings, 84 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

