Police issue appeal to locate wanted Harrogate man after failing to attend court
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and possible sightings of a wanted man from Harrogate.
Robbie Nelson, 24, of Woodfield View, is wanted after failing to comply with a community order from last July in relation to animal cruelty involving his dog.
He was due to attend Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on March 3, but he failed to appear resulting in a warrant for his arrest.
Enquiries are ongoing to find Nelson including multiple address checks and contact with the Department for Work and Pensions and the Job Centre.
If anyone knows where he is or has any information that could help the police to find him, you are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, selecting option one, and speaking to the Force Control Room.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information on to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 122300039283 when providing details.