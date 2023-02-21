Harrogate Restaurant Week set to make popular return to the town this Autumn

During Restaurant Week, food and drink establishments across the Harrogate district offered special deals and set price menus to diners over a five day period.

The initiative was promoted on the Visit Harrogate website, with participating restaurant businesses and their special offers listed on a page that received more than 9500 visits during the campaign.

It followed a similar pattern to other successful Restaurant Weeks across the country and gave restaurants the opportunity to raise awareness of their business, boost footfall and create new and repeat customers during a time when traditionally, visitor numbers have been lower.

Harrogate Restaurant Week is set to make a popular return to the town this Autumn

Helen Suckling, Partnership and Commercial Manager for Destination Harrogate, said: “We were thrilled with the response we had from local businesses who were keen to sign up to our first Restaurant Week, resulting in a fantastic variety of great deals on dining out that our residents and visitors were able to take advantage of.

“The feedback we’ve received from those businesses has been really positive, with many reporting an increase in bookings and in footfall for the week that Restaurant Week took place.

“With this in mind we are now planning for Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week to return this autumn, with many of our restaurant businesses keen to support a second week later this year.”

Anthony Blundell, Head of Business Development at Provenance Collection, added: “We are delighted to have supported Visit Harrogate’s inaugural Restaurant Week across three of our Provenance Collection venues - The Coach and Horses, The West Park Hotel and The Punch Bowl Inn.

"It’s a great initiative welcoming both visitors to the town and our loyal guests to enjoy fantastic offers and try our new seasonal dishes.

"We are thrilled with how many delighted guests we saw over the week and very much look forward to supporting future events.”