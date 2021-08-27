Harrogate pub offers the chance to win a year’s worth of free meals

Across Flaming Grill’s 145 pubs, one tin card will be attached to a menu at random on 30th August

On the 30th August, tin cards will be hidden inside menus across 145 Flaming Grill’s pubs nationwide, including at The Squinting Cat on Whinney Lane.

Andrew Harrison, General Manager of The Squinting Cat said: “The Squinting Cat is an integral part of the community in Lund House Green, so for our 10th birthday, we wanted to make sure we celebrated by giving back to our customers.

“The lucky customer who picks up our exclusive tin card will win either a £10 voucher, or the grand prize of a year’s worth of free meals.”

Only one card will be hidden within each pub and the card must be handed in at the till within the competition period for customers to claim their prize.