Harrogate pub offers the chance to win a year’s worth of free meals
The Squinting Cat in Lund House Green is celebrating its 10th birthday by offering one lucky customer the chance to win £1,000 worth of meals.
On the 30th August, tin cards will be hidden inside menus across 145 Flaming Grill’s pubs nationwide, including at The Squinting Cat on Whinney Lane.
Andrew Harrison, General Manager of The Squinting Cat said: “The Squinting Cat is an integral part of the community in Lund House Green, so for our 10th birthday, we wanted to make sure we celebrated by giving back to our customers.
“The lucky customer who picks up our exclusive tin card will win either a £10 voucher, or the grand prize of a year’s worth of free meals.”
Only one card will be hidden within each pub and the card must be handed in at the till within the competition period for customers to claim their prize.
To join in with the birthday celebrations, Flaming Grill customers can also take on the ‘’steak fondue sharer challenge’. A 32oz of rump steak cooked to your liking and sliced ready to dip into a whole melted Camembert cheese, served with roasted peppers and onions, garlic ciabatta, chips and cheesy filled potato skins with pots of peppercorn sauce and beef dripping gravy for dipping.