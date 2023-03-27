Harrogate takeaway awarded new food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A takeaway in Harrogate has been awarded a new food hygiene rating according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.
Doner Craftery in Harrogate has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on February 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.
It means that of Harrogate's 122 takeaways with ratings, 84 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.