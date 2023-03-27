Harrogate takeaway awarded new food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

Doner Craftery in Harrogate has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on February 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.

A takeaway in Harrogate has been awarded a new food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency