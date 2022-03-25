Harrogate and Ripon Wetherspoons' set to host 12-day real ale festival

The pubs in Royal Baths and Market Place East will host the festival from Wednesday, March 30 to Sunday, April 10.

The overseas brewers include ales from Australia, USA and Italy, as well as beers from Orkney and Jersey.

Among the festival collection are vegan, also suitable for vegetarians, and gluten-free beers.

Rebecca Teale, Pub manager at The Winter Gardens, said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices."

A number of the beers will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries, spices and rye in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.10 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Rooster's Tenderfoot, Sambrook's Tomahawk, Orkney Dragonhead, Terrapin Jazz (USA), Vale Jekyll and Hyde, Birrificio Foglie D'Erba Hot Night at the Village (Italy), Batemans Beast from the East, JW Lees Malt Crush and Young Henrys Real Ale (Australia).

Customers will be able to sample three one-third of a pint beers for the price of a pint.