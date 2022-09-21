Chef line-up announced for first Festival of Flavours at Harrogate's RHS Garden Harlow Carr

Vibrant world dishes incorporating in flavours from the garden will be prepared live using freshly picked ingredients by the participating chefs.

The schedule of talks, demonstrations and tastings will aim to encourage people to grow a range of flavours in their gardens, on a balcony or in a window box.

Multiple Masterchef participants will cook up world recipes with locally grown ingredients, including 2022 Masterchef Champion Eddie Scott, 2022 runner-up Olayemi Abimola Adelekan and Afsaneh Kaviani – the 2012 finalist on a mission to spread her passion for Persian food.

Eddie Scott (Masterchef 2022 Champion) and Olayemi Abimola Adelekan (Masterchef 2022 runner-up) will take to the stage at the Festival of Flavours at RHS Garden Harlow Carr this October

The cookery theatre will be packed all weekend, with demonstrations from local chefs including Iain Wilkinson, Head Chef at Yolk Farm Kitchen, Andrew Mangan, Executive Chef at the Swinton Park Estate, and Farmison & Co.

There will also be a number of trade-stands and street-food vendors of offer for visitors to sample from, as well as ‘Kiddycook’ – workshops for families.

Eye-catching displays in the Late Fruit and Vegetable Competition, or the Northern Fruit Group Apple Display, where you can bring in your own apples for RHS experts to identify and offer growing advice on.

The Festival of Flavours will take place at RHS Harlow Carr on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 October.