Champagne event success for five star hotel near Ripon

Grantley Hall held a ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ event in association with Veuve Clicquot at Valeria’s Champagne & Cocktail Bar.

Held at Grantley Hall, one of only two hotels nationally to receive five Red Star accreditation by the AA last year, guests explored the wonderfully wacky world of Alice in Wonderland at Valeria’s Champagne & Cocktail Bar.

The White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts converted Valeria’s into the magic of Lewis Carroll’s imagination to create a Wonderland to behold for the evening.

Owned by Valeria Sykes, Grantley Hall's own master mixologists created an Alice in Wonderland-themed drinks menu, while our live entertainment, provided by Six15, kept everyone dancing until the early hours.

Luxury five-star hotel Grantley Hall, renovated at a reported cost of £70 million, has been enjoying a successful year of business, following its re-opening in May 2021 after the last lockdown.

The Grade II-listed hotel is experiencing exceptional levels of business demand meaning it is on a recruitment drive to bolster its already large team of more than 350 hospitality experts.

Last year saw Grantley Hall win a string of accolades including being named in The Sunday Times 100 Best Hotel list and also the Condé Nast Traveller Reader’s Choice Award.

Forthcoming exclusive events at Grantley Hall over the next few months

Thursday 26th May – L.K.Bennett Spring Summer Fashion Show - https://www.grantleyhall.co.uk/whats-on/lkbennett-spring-summer-2022-fashion-show/78-48/

Wednesday 15th June – Summer Floral Masterclass with Jonathan Moseley - https://www.grantleyhall.co.uk/whats-on/summer-floral-masterclass-with-jonathan-moseley/78-39/

Saturday 18th June – Ibiza Sunset Party in association with Chandon Garden Spritz https://www.grantleyhall.co.uk/whats-on/ibiza-sunset-party/78-55/

Friday 1st July - Cointreau Rendez Vous at Valeria’s https://www.grantleyhall.co.uk/whats-on/cointreau-rendez-vous-at-valeria’s/78-54/