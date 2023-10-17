Wandering giant puppets, pumpkin hunt, magicians, hot chocolate and face painting – Ripon goes Totally Spookily with free family festivities this Halloween
Ripon’s BID has teamed up with The Arcade for the return of the city’s traditional Pumpkin Hunt, which promises families a variety of quality entertainment.
There will be uniquely carved pumpkins in a selection of shop windows leading “trick-or-treaters” around the trail to fill in a sheet with a corresponding number.
The sheets will then be returned to the Ripon BID office at 8 Westgate for a chance to be entered into a prize draw (first prize: £20, second prize: £15, third prize: £10).
Local businesses will also have a chance to win £250 with the most votes taken for the best pumpkin and themed window display.
Votes are made using the QR code on the posters and sheets collected in the locations listed below.
The Totally Spookily Halloween event has been organised by Ripon’s independent traders and encourages families on a budget keen to get into the Halloween spirit.
On Tuesday, October 31, between 4pm-7pm on Ripon Market Square, families will find a spooky mix of Halloween games, wandering giant puppets, themed toys and treats, hot chocolate, face painting and more.
Games will cost just £1 a go, with a chance to win additional prizes.
Lilla Bathurst, manager at the BID, said: “Look out for the wandering giant puppets who will be floating their way around the city centre.
“We are also looking for volunteers for this event – please contact Ripon BID on 01765 530910 if you would like to help out.
“Please only book for your child – not the accompanying adult.”
Ripon BID has funded three days of free magic shows in partnership with Rascals Entertainment.
Join Magician Tom and his assistant for a Totally Spookily free magic show.
Pumpkin trail sheets can be collected from the following outlets - Ripon BID office at 8 Westgate, G Craggs at 3 Moss Arcade, The Library at The Arcade, The Easy Learning Shop at 31
Westgate, The Little Ripon Bookshop at 12-13 Westgate or download from www.visitripon.co.uk/news
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Shows will be held from October 31 until November 2 at The Unicorn and The Magdalens, where more information is available.