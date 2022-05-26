£40,000 boost for Harrogate community groups as THE LOCAL FUND supports mental health issues and cost of living

In total, £40,000 has been allocated in this round, focusing on small organisations making a big difference, the grants will help older people have activities they enjoy, make new opportunities available for young people, ensure sports clubs can continue, improve mental health and wellbeing and people affected by the cost of living crisis get the support they need.

Following on from the pandemic, many community groups are still recovering from difficult issues affecting their service; the pause in fundraising, the burnout and consequent turnover of key staff, poor mental health and the cost of living crisis now focusing on crisis services needed.

Wellspring Therapy in Harrogate is using funding from THE LOCAL FUND to support people’s mental health.

Among the groups in the Harrogate district to benefit from the latest LOCAL FUND awards are:

Lifeline Harrogate, which has have received £2,600 for food and room hire for a fortnightly lunch club to support local people who had recently become homeless.

Harlow Hill Community Centre, which is using the funding to set up a Men’s Shed to support the wellbeing of men in the local area, creating a space for them to socialise, talk and share skills.

Mind in Harrogate District, which is using funding to support people’s mental health; reating new therapeutic nature trips so their beneficiaries can get out and about.

Wellspring Therapy in Harrogate, which which is using funding to support people’s mental health by expanding its counselling offer.

Jennyruth Workshops near Ripon, which is refurbishing their kitchen with their £3,000 grant, so their beneficiaries, adults with learning difficulties and their staff and volunteers can take well earned breaks in a pleasant environment

Coun Sam Gibbs, chair of Harrogate Borough Council’s voluntary and community sector liaison group and LOCAL FUND grants panel member, said: “Year after year, THE LOCAL FUND supports our local voluntary and community sector organisations and charities, who in turn support so many residents across the Harrogate district.

“The work these numerous organisations and charities do makes such a huge difference so I’d to thank everyone involved in providing this on-going support. I’d also like to thank those who have given so generously to THE LOCAL FUND, either directly or through THE LOCAL LOTTO.”

Other local groups to receive grants in this round are:

Harlow Hill Community Centre Association

Harrogate & District Community Action

Harrogate Town AFC

Samaritans of Harrogate and District

Yorkshire Yoga (trading as Balance Wellness Centre in Harrogate

Little Ouseburn Village Hall CIC

THE LOCAL FUND for the Harrogate District has been running since 2017 funding local community groups and charities across the district to improve the lives of local people. It is supported by a partnership of Harrogate Borough Council, Harrogate & District Community Action and Two Ridings Community Foundation.

Even with changes to local government boundaries in 2023, THE LOCAL FUND is part of a legacy from Harrogate Borough Council and will continue always for the benefit of local people in the Harrogate District area.

Jan Garrill, Chief Executive of Two Ridings Community Foundation said: “Once again, a massive thank you to Harrogate Borough Council and local businesses and individuals who generously donate to THE LOCAL FUND to make the grant-making possible.

"We are delighted that 14 small community groups benefit, because we know they make a huge impact on the wellbeing of local people all over the district.

"We offer a warm welcome to new donors. If other local people and businesses want to think about their charitable giving, and, importantly keep their donations directly in the local area, investing in THE LOCAL FUND is a great option.”