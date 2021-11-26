Harrogate artisan market - what to expect in Valley Gardens for Christmas event

The Valley Gardens in Harrogate will host a Christmas artisan market shortly.

As well as the Christmas Fayre in the town centre which will start on Friday, December 3, the Valley Gardens will host a festive version of Little Bird Markets that weekend.

Running on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, this well-established curator of artisan markets across North Yorkshire will offer around 60 local traders and producers.

With an ethos for shopping local and supporting small businesses, the event will bring Christmas cheer - and showcase some fantastic home-grown traders and producers in a fabulous setting.

Jackie Crozier, owner of Little Bird Made, said: “Our markets showcase some of Yorkshire’s finest small businesses and are a great opportunity to bring some festive cheer and buy that special gift for the holidays.”

These will include stalls offering a variety of festive arts and crafts, clothing, homeware, jewellery, as well as locally produced food and drink.

Coun Andy Paraskos, cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: “I’m delighted that Little Bird Made will be bringing a festive artisan market to Valley Gardens in Harrogate this December.

“We’ve said for some time that we want to ensure festive cheer returns to Harrogate town centre this year and I’m delighted that Little Bird Made will complement Market Place Europe’s offering in the Christmas Fayre.

“They provide fantastic artisan markets that showcase the best home-grown traders and producers and I’m confident there will be something for everyone.”