Harrogate library set to host a range of free activities during Under-Fives Week

From 6 till 11 March, libraries across North Yorkshire will be hosting free events aimed at encouraging pre-schoolers to develop a love of books.

Among the highlights of the week will be special performances by Hoglets Theatre of their one-woman storytelling show, Wood Owl and the Box of Wonders, filled with music and puppetry.

Harrogate library will be will hosting baby yoga and a massage session, with a host of storytimes, rhymetimes and craft sessions on offer during the week.

Harrogate library will be hosting a range of free activities during Under-Fives Week in March

A large collection of Family Matters books for parents and carers will be available, covering topics ranging from tips on weaning to improving behaviour, as well as Tough Topics bags with books and resources to help children talk about difficult subjects.

Councillor Greg White, Executive member for libraries, said: “Developing a love of books and reading at an early age is key to a child’s future success.

"Reading to your child increases their vocabulary, develops their imagination and builds their self-esteem.

“Get involved in celebrating Under-Fives Week and help your little ones develop essential skills, including listening, asking questions, taking turns and following instructions.”

Children can join the library for free from birth and all under-fives can join the Buzzy Bee’s Honey Hunt for free as soon as they have a library card.

