Harrogate roads will be effected by Tour de Yorkshire

There's less than a fortnight until this year's Tour de Yorkshire and the details of Harrogate road closures for this major weekend of cycling at the May bank holiday are now emerging.

As well as temporary road closures and parking suspensions in the Ripley area on Friday, May 3 and Pateley Bridge area on Sunday, May 5, there will also be some in Harrogate itself.

This is because of day two of the fifth edition of the hugely popular Tour which will see top riders get the chance to try out the Harrogate town centre circuit which will feature so prominently when the UCI Road World Championships comes to town for nine days in September.

Running from Thursday, May 2 to Sunday, May 5, the key day for the Harrogate area will be Friday which will see the start of the women’s race, as well as stage two of the men’s race.

They are expected to cross the finish line at Bedale between 12.30pm to 12.55pm for the women’s race and 5.47pm to 6.04pm for the men’s race.

The races that day will include passing through Harrogate, taking in the finishing circuit of the forthcoming UCI Road World Championships.



Temporary road closures will be in place through the Harrogate circuit, with the exception of the A61 West Park and Parliament Street, which will be closed from 10am until 12pm and 2.30pm until 5.30pm.



The race then passes through the centre of Ripon before heading north towards the stage finish in Bedale Market Place, will host some of the day’s celebrations in Bedale and will be closed to traffic from 5am until 10pm.



The effect of that Friday's racing on day two of the Tour de Yorkshire can be judged by the number of roads where North Yorkshire County Council has issue 'parking suspended' notices for loading from 8pm on Thursday until 6pm on Friday.

The streets effected are:

West Park, Parliament Street, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Hereford Road, Kent Road, Ripon Road, Swan Road, Crescent Road, Raglan Road, Albert Street, Cambridge Crescent, Otley Road and Pennypot Lane.

