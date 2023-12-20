News you can trust since 1836
Pateley Bridge pub landlady's bid to stop people ‘feeling lonely this Christmas’

A pub in Pateley Bridge has reached out to people experiencing loss or spending the day alone this festive season to join them for Christmas dinner.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 20th Dec 2023, 19:30 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 19:30 GMT
The initiative is being spearheaded by Lynn Gibbon, landlady at The Crown Hotel, which recently began to open its doors for breakfast, and has attracted a regular core of residents who meet for an occasional tea, coffee, or a chat.

The town's close community is also known for taking care of those going through difficult times.

The pub will be open for Christmas dinner and pick up those unable to travel.

Pictured: Sarah Hainsworth, Lynn Gibbon, Matt McGlinchey, Niamh Manson, Emma Mawer and Dom McBreen.Pictured: Sarah Hainsworth, Lynn Gibbon, Matt McGlinchey, Niamh Manson, Emma Mawer and Dom McBreen.
Mrs Gibbon said: “We invited about 10 people we thought might be alone.

“It's important they know there are places to go, nobody wants to be alone on Christmas Day.

“We find out through other people who come to the pub, our regulars.

People can’t always ask friends or admit they’re feeling down.

“The breakfast mornings have become a social gathering.

“Some people just have a coffee, any news good or bad is shared.

“We’ve invited one lady who is missing her husband, he passed away about four years ago.

“We’ll pick her up after she’s had a bit of time on her own, which she needs for herself to live through her memories, even if it's just for a couple of hours.

“She makes everybody laugh and lights up the room.

“It’s a lovely group of people, and they all bring something special."

Rural areas often cut off from family and friends work hard to connect with residents feeling isolated.

Mrs Gibbon said: “Some people are deeply missing friends and family, but won’t necessarily tell anyone about it.

“Here, at least they get to know new people, it's a great atmosphere.”

The pub will be catering for around 83 people on Christmas Day and will make sure those guests feel at home.

One elderly resident enjoying a cup of tea said: “Sometimes you don’t know who it is until you find out they are related to so and so.

“I was speaking to a lady watching the brass band, when I realised she was the daughter of Old Joe.

“Then we both started laughing, and suddenly we were friends.”

