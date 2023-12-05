IN PICTURES: Here are 22 fantastic photos as the Christmas Fayre gets underway in Harrogate

Christmas has well and truly arrived in Harrogate as thousands of people headed into town at the weekend for the return of the much-loved Christmas Fayre.

Experience the joy of Christmas in Harrogate this December as the famous Christmas Fayre returns for 17 days of festive shopping, food and entertainment.

Among the many stalls, there will be arts and crafts from artisan creators, mouth-watering treats for visitors to sample or purchase, festive decorations for your home and a range of unique gift ideas for you to choose from.

In addition to the chance to enjoy a truly Harrogate Christmas shopping experience, there will be music and entertainment to add to the perfect Christmas atmosphere whether you visit friends or family.

The outdoor ice rink has made a popular return to Crescent Gardens for the second year in a row

Here are 22 fantastic pictures from the opening weekend of the Harrogate Christmas Fayre thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

1 . HARROGATE CHRISTMAS FAYRE 2023 Isla Smith (aged eleven) and her brother Dougie Smith (aged six) enjoying a ride on the Candy Cane Express Photo: Gerard Binks

2 . HARROGATE CHRISTMAS FAYRE 2023 The Mama Doreen's Emporium window looking festive Photo: Gerard Binks

3 . HARROGATE CHRISTMAS FAYRE 2023 David Norman on the Hog Roast stall at the Christmas market on Cambridge Street Photo: Gerard Binks

4 . HARROGATE CHRISTMAS FAYRE 2023 Thousands of people headed into town at the weekend for the return of the much-loved Harrogate Christmas Fayre Photo: Gerard Binks