Here is your ultimate guide to everything you need to know if you are heading to the Harrogate Christmas Fayre
Experience the joy of Christmas in Harrogate this December as the famous Christmas Fayre returns to the town centre on Friday, December 1 for 17 days of festive shopping, food and entertainment.
Among the many stalls, there will be arts and crafts from artisan creators, mouth-watering treats for visitors to sample or purchase, festive decorations for your home and a range of unique gift ideas for you to choose from.
In addition to the chance to enjoy a truly Harrogate Christmas shopping experience, there will be music and entertainment to add to the perfect Christmas atmosphere whether you visit friends or family.
The outdoor ice rink will make a popular return to Crescent Gardens for the second year in a row, running alongside the Harrogate Christmas Fayre.
The festive favourite will be bigger and better than ever before, hosting not only a bigger ice rink, but an outdoor bar, cosy sheltered tipi, funfair rides including a carousel and bungee trampolines, and a Yorkshire Wrap food stall.
If you are thinking about heading to the Christmas festivities in Harrogate, then here is everything that you need to know…
When is the Harrogate Christmas Fayre?
The Harrogate Christmas Fayre takes place between 1 and 17 December and will be open daily
Monday to Saturday – 10am till 7pmSunday – 11am till 4.30pm
Where does the Harrogate Christmas Fayre take place?
The Harrogate Christmas Fayre will take place in the pedestrianised areas of Cambridge Street and Market Place in the town centre
Where is the Harrogate Ice Rink?
The Harrogate Ice Rink can be found in the Crescent Gardens
When is the Harrogate Ice Rink open?
The outdoor ice rink will be open from 11am every day from December 1 till January 7, until 7.30pm on weekdays and 8.45pm on weekends
It will be closed on Christmas Day
How much is the Harrogate Ice Rink?
Tickets are priced at £10 per person (plus booking fee) for a 60 minute session, which also includes skate hire
How can I book a place to go on the Harrogate Ice Rink?
To book a place and for more information, visit https://harrogateicerink.com/
The ticket will also grant you 50 per cent off any hot drink at the bar on site – including mulled wine and hot chocolate
What else is on offer at the Harrogate Christmas Fayre?
Little Bird Made Artisan Market – taking place on Saturdays and Sundays between 2 and 17 December
Candy Candy Express road train – travel round the streets of Harrogate for free
Giant 32m Ferris Wheel
Traditional Carousel
Children’s Fairground Rides and much more
For more information about the Harrogate Christmas Fayre, head to https://www.visitharrogate.co.uk/events/harrogate-christmas-fayre
If you are heading to the Harrogate Christmas Fayre over the next 17 days, then make sure that you send in your festive pictures by emailing them to [email protected]