Here is everything you need to know if you are heading to the Harrogate Christmas Fayre this weekend

Experience the joy of Christmas in Harrogate this December as the famous Christmas Fayre returns to the town centre for ten days of festive shopping, food and entertainment.

If you are thinking about heading to the Christmas festivities in Harrogate this weekend, then here is everything that you need to know…

How long is the Harrogate Christmas Fayre on for?

The Harrogate Christmas Fayre returns to the town centre for ten days of festive shopping, food and entertainment

The Harrogate Christmas Fayre runs from Friday 2 till Sunday 11 December

Where is the Harrogate Christmas Fayre?

The Fayre is located in the town centre along Cambridge Street and Market Place

What time is the Christmas Fayre open?

Friday, December 2 from 10am to 7pm

Saturday, December 3 from 10am to 7pm

Sunday, December 4 from 10.30am to 4.30pm

Monday, December 5 from 10am to 7pm

Tuesday, December 6 from 10am to 7pm

Wednesday, December 7 from 10am to 7pm

Thursday, December 8 from 10am to 7pm

Friday, December 9 from 10am to 7pm

Saturday, December 10 from 10am to 7pm

Sunday, December 11 from 10.30am to 4.30pm

Where is the Harrogate Ice Rink?

The Harrogate Ice Rink can be found in the Crescent Gardens

When is the Harrogate Ice Rink open?

The Harrogate Ice Rink is open from Friday, December 2 till Tuesday, January 3

How much is the Harrogate Ice Rink?

Tickets are priced at £14 for adults and £13 for children for a 60 minute session, which also includes skate hire

How can I book a place to go on the Harrogate Ice Rink?

To book a place and for more information, visit https://harrogateicerink.com/

What else is on offer at the Harrogate Christmas Fayre?

Little Bird Made Artisan Market – taking place on 3-4 and 10-11 December

Candy Candy Express road train – travel round the streets of Harrogate for free

Giant 32m Ferris Wheel

Traditional Carousel

Children’s Fairground Rides and much more

For more information about the Harrogate Christmas Fayre, head to https://www.visitharrogate.co.uk/events/harrogate-christmas-fayre