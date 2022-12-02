Here is everything you need to know if you are heading to the Harrogate Christmas Fayre this weekend
The Harrogate Christmas Fayre returns this weekend and here is everything you need to know if you are heading there.
Experience the joy of Christmas in Harrogate this December as the famous Christmas Fayre returns to the town centre for ten days of festive shopping, food and entertainment.
If you are thinking about heading to the Christmas festivities in Harrogate this weekend, then here is everything that you need to know…
How long is the Harrogate Christmas Fayre on for?
The Harrogate Christmas Fayre runs from Friday 2 till Sunday 11 December
Where is the Harrogate Christmas Fayre?
The Fayre is located in the town centre along Cambridge Street and Market Place
What time is the Christmas Fayre open?
Friday, December 2 from 10am to 7pm
Saturday, December 3 from 10am to 7pm
Sunday, December 4 from 10.30am to 4.30pm
Monday, December 5 from 10am to 7pm
Tuesday, December 6 from 10am to 7pm
Wednesday, December 7 from 10am to 7pm
Thursday, December 8 from 10am to 7pm
Friday, December 9 from 10am to 7pm
Saturday, December 10 from 10am to 7pm
Sunday, December 11 from 10.30am to 4.30pm
Where is the Harrogate Ice Rink?
The Harrogate Ice Rink can be found in the Crescent Gardens
When is the Harrogate Ice Rink open?
The Harrogate Ice Rink is open from Friday, December 2 till Tuesday, January 3
How much is the Harrogate Ice Rink?
Tickets are priced at £14 for adults and £13 for children for a 60 minute session, which also includes skate hire
How can I book a place to go on the Harrogate Ice Rink?
To book a place and for more information, visit https://harrogateicerink.com/
What else is on offer at the Harrogate Christmas Fayre?
Little Bird Made Artisan Market – taking place on 3-4 and 10-11 December
Candy Candy Express road train – travel round the streets of Harrogate for free
Giant 32m Ferris Wheel
Traditional Carousel
Children’s Fairground Rides and much more
For more information about the Harrogate Christmas Fayre, head to https://www.visitharrogate.co.uk/events/harrogate-christmas-fayre
If you are heading to the Harrogate Christmas Fayre over the next ten days, then make sure you send in your festive pictures by emailing them to [email protected]