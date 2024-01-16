An 83-year-old woman with cherished memories of a school trip has made a nostalgic return to Nidderdale’s Bewerley Park outdoor education centre – almost seven decades after she last visited.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Margaret Mosley's 24-day stay enabled her to engage in new activities, completely pushing her out of her comfort zone, making new friends and sparking a life-long passion for nature.

Mrs Mosley, who lives in Redcar, has made a special 120-mile round trip to Bewerley Park, accompanied by her husband Douglas, 88, and their daughter, Louise Dale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bewerley Park offers residential and day courses with a range of adventure and outdoor activities including caving, canoeing, hill walking and rock climbing.

Pictured: Margaret Mosley takes a trip down memory lane and school trip to Bewerley Park Outdoor Education Centre with her husband, Douglas, and their daughter, Louise Dale.

Mrs Mosley was last at the centre in 1954 aged just 14.

At the time, she was a pupil at Woodlands Secondary Modern School based in what was then the mining village of Woodlands, near Doncaster.

Flicking through carefully-crafted diary entries made during her stay, Mrs Mosley beamed as she recalled gazing upwards and discovering “colourful” and charismatic birds igniting and forever nurturing her love for bird watching.

Mrs Mosley Said: “It was a magical discovery as coming from a mining village, I had only ever seen black sparrows or crows so to see multi-coloured birds was beautiful.

Margaret Mosley is pictured with North Yorkshire Council’s head of outdoor learning service, Teresa Thorp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was the first time I had been away from home for so long and in those days, we had no telephones to call our parents.

"We were all homesick and had to write letters to our parents to keep in touch with them.”

She added: “Every nook and corner of Bewerley Park holds poignant memories for me.

“Our stay flew by as we embarked on adventure after adventure, be it exploring Brimham Rocks, Stump Cross Caverns, Fountains Abbey or surrounding woodland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had no cameras in those days so I had to sketch everything from spiders to rocks and sculptures in my notebook.

“One of my fondest memories is visiting the oldest sweet shop in Pateley Bridge and buying aniseed balls and dolly mixtures.”

A proposed £4.2m investment to redevelop and modernise North Yorkshire Council’s Bewerley Park and East Barnby outdoor education centre in Whitby was given the go-ahead in November last year by members of the authority’s executive.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “We were delighted to welcome Margaret. “It’s heart-warming to hear that one of her most significant and happiest childhood memories is her trip to Bewerley Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also lovely to hear that the trip ignited her passion for the outdoors, especially bird watching, as she remains a keen bird enthusiast.”

Mrs Mosley said: “It was so lovely to be back again after almost 70 years.

“I didn’t think I would ever have the opportunity to return.

“The site was bigger than I remembered, I could still feel the excitement seeing all the open space and fresh air.