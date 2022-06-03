That's the way to do it - Bilton community embraces Queen's Platinum Jubilee in huge numbers at outdoor party

Hosted by Bilton Cricket Club, the royal celebration was held yesterday afternoon, Thursday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen's reign, featured a wide range of entertainment.

By mid-afternoon, one estimate put the crowd at Party on the Pitch more than 1,000 with many of those in attendance bringing their own picnics.

Party on the Pitch was hosted by Bilton Cricket Club in Harrogate.

The fantastic turnout showed Bilton's great community spirit had not gone away since the sad end of Bilton Gala despite organisers' best efforts.

"It was a great day. A fine time was had by all who attended," said Martin Counter.

"We had bouncy castles, stalls, face painting, a barbecue, a raffle and lots of children's entertainment.

"Later on we also had live music from local musicians starting with Robbie Miller followed by Dan Burnett then Let Luce."

Despite bringing joy to thousands of families over the course of 42 years, Bilton Gala's hard-working committee decided to stop in 2020 citingdeclining attendances and consecutive financial losses.

But that year still saw donations made from the Bilton Community Fund, which is funded from the proceeds of Bilton Gala.

Held in support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, yesterday's Party on the Pitch event began at 1pm and ran into the warm evening with a god crowd throughout.