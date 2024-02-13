Stonehenge of the North: North Yorkshire’s prehistoric monuments reunited for the first time in over 1,500 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

English Heritage announced on Friday, February 9, that the charity has now acquired the monument’s final henge.

The news comes thanks to the generous support of The National Heritage Memorial Fund, Jamie Ritblat and family, and The SCS Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That northern henge now joins the central and southern henges within the National Heritage Collection under the care of English Heritage.

'Stonehenge of the North' Thornborough henges reunited for the first time in over 1,500 years.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive, Historic England, said: “Thornborough Henges is one of England’s most impressive and important prehistoric monuments so it’s wonderful news that the entire site is now in the care of English Heritage for the benefit of the nation.

“The acquisition of the third henge marks the culmination of years of hard work and tenacity to unite and safeguard Thornborough Henges for future generations.”

It is thought to be the first time that all three henges have been under one single owner for at least 1,500 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The union not only guarantees public access to this remarkable Neolithic monument, but also allows English Heritage to share with visitors the full story of the ancient site so that they can better understand their significance, and scale, as well as how each individual henge relates to the others.

Gerard Lemos CMG CBE, Chair of English Heritage, said: “The Thornborough Henges are a remarkable survivor from the prehistoric past, from deep, deep history.

“We are incredibly proud that all three henges are now reunited under one single owner and their future secure.

“English Heritage will ensure that the entire monument is given the care it deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reuniting the henges like this means that the public is now able to explore all three and reconnect with the people who gathered here 4,500 years ago.”

Often referred to as “the Stonehenge of the North”, the ancient monument consists of three large circular earthworks (known as ‘henges’), each henge is more than 200m in diameter.

Dating from 3000 to 2500 BC, the henges are of outstanding national significance as a place where people gathered for ceremonies for at least 2,000 years.

Thornborough is one of the most important prehistoric sites between Stonehenge and the Orkney Islands in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Simon Thurley CBE, Chair of the National Heritage Memorial Fund, said: “The National Heritage Memorial Fund is proud to have supported this magnificent acquisition, reuniting the henges in single ownership and securing public access.

"Adding the henges to the National Heritage Collection in the expert care of English Heritage is a long-held ambition and the Fund offers its congratulations to those who made it possible.”

Rishi Sunak MP, whose Richmond (Yorks) parliamentary constituency includes Thornborough Henges, said: “Bringing all three henges together in the ownership of English Heritage ensures their preservation and enhances the charity's ability to tell the story of the earthworks and their importance to the pre-history of our nation."