Revealed: Date for incredible event to mark 100th anniversary of Harrogate’s War Memorial and lives of forgotten heroes

Nigel McClea, Chair of the Harrogate War Memorial Project Group, revealed the big celebration is less than two months away.

"Friday, September 1 will see the centenary of the unveiling of Harrogate's war memorial in Prospect Square,” said Mr McClea.

"To mark this very special occasion, an immersive exhibition – More than a Name on a Memorial – will be opening on that day in the West Park United Reform Church in Harrogate in a short service.”

“The names inscribed on the memorial all had loved ones, families, friends and jobs" - 2/Lt Donald Bell VC is just one of the 1,163 names on Harrogate's war memorial. (Picture Harrogate War Memorial Project Group)

The free-to-enter exhibition, which is being designed and constructed by local resident Terry Williams who was responsible for the highly successful exhibition The Story of Harrogate’s Railways, will run to Remembrance Sunday on November 12.

The Grade II-listed war memorial was first unveiled on September 1, 1923 in Prospect Square located between Cambridge Road, Cambridge Crescent and Parliament Street.

The incredible feat of research to record all the people’s stories from the memorial has been carried out by local historian Graham Roberts.

Nigel McClea said: “Thanks to herculean efforts over many years by Graham, all 1163 names have been researched and much has been discovered and recorded including military units, war records, photographs, cause of death, date of death and place of burial, although more than 300 of the First World War names have no known grave."

“The names inscribed on the memorial all had loved ones, families, friends and jobs.

"For example, would 2/Lt Walter Ogden have joined his family firm Ogden’s jewellers which is still to be found on James Street?

"We’ll never know, he died in 1917 aged just 19 at the Battle of Cambrai.

“2/Lt Donald Bell VC, the first English professional footballer to join the army in WWI, had signed his first professional contract with Second Division, Bradford Park Avenue in 1912.

"Would he have ever played for a First Division club?