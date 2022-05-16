Platinum Jubilee: A total of 46 community grants awarded in Harrogate to celebrate Queen's 70th anniversary

Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service. An extended bank holiday – from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 – will provide an opportunity for communities throughout the United Kingdom, Commonwealth and the world to come together to celebrate this historic milestone.

To help Harrogate district residents do so, the borough council has issued 46 grants amounting to £37,000 to help fund events and activities taking place over the bank holiday, or fund legacy projects to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee.

The Valley Gardens will play a key role in Harrogate's four days of events to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Coun Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said: "I’m delighted we have issued so many grants to community groups across the Harrogate district to help celebrate the Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"Her Majesty The Queen is the first British Monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee and it is therefore only right we recognise this momentous event in such a way.

"I’m sure that the residents – young and old – who are involved in the festivities of these 46 community groups will remember this event for many, many years to come.

"And of course, there are events happening all across the district, not least, a four-day event across Harrogate town centre that will truly bring the community and visitors to our wonderful town together."

From Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5, Valley Gardens in Harrogate will host a four-day event that will include magicians, juggling shows, character meet and greets, fairground rides, an artisan market and live music performances.

Part of the Stray will also be transformed into Jubilee Square, with a large stage and video screen broadcasting events from central London, a Harrogate mastermind quiz, dog show, live music and family-friendly films on the big screen.

More information on Platinum Jubilee events can be found at: www.visitharrogate.co.uk/jubilee or www.harrogate.gov.uk/events.

Organisers of Bishop Monkton’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations said: "We are delighted to receive a grant from Harrogate Borough Council towards the costs of projects which will leave a lasting legacy for the future.

"We are now able to make two films – one using archive footage and interviews with long-standing residents about how Bishop Monkton celebrated The Queen's coronation and the previous jubilees of her reign. We will also be making a film of this year’s celebrations in the village.

"In addition, the grant is enabling a time capsule project involving Bishop Monkton Primary School where everyday objects from 2022 chosen by school pupils will be buried near the village hall for future generations to discover."

Ripon Cathedral’s Canon Ailsa Newby said: "Ripon Cathedral is very pleased that Harrogate Borough Council has made a grant towards the costs of the celebration tea party in honour of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

"We shall be hosting 140 people to afternoon tea in the cathedral nave to celebrate this remarkable achievement."

Skelton-cum-Newby Parish Council, who received a grant, said: "Harrogate Borough Council's generous grant to our parish council has the potential to change our planned Platinum Jubilee event from just an event to a truly memorable occasion.

"We are now able to engage a professional artist to supply music on the day and have ordered commemorative mugs for all our children in the village to mark a reign which will most likely never be repeated again. Thank you Harrogate Borough Council."

All 46 successful applicants include;

· Spofforth with Stockeld Parish Council

· Ripon Community Poppy Project

· Skelton-Cum-Newby

· Roecliffe and Westwick Parish Council

· Little Ribston

· Birstwith Horticultural Society

· Clint cum Hamlets Parish Council

· Follifoot Parish Council

· Wighill Parish Council

· Fewston with Blubberhouses PCC

· Kirkby Overblow Parish Council

· Upper Nidderdale Parish Council

· Ripon Cathedral

· North Rigton

· Askwith District Social Hall

· Little Ouseburn Parish Council

· Bewerley Parish Council

· Asenby

· Hartwith cum Winsley Parish Council

· Whixley Parish Council

· Artizan International

· Kirk Deighton Parish Council

· Holy Trinity Church Ripon

· Staveley Sports Association

· Pateley Bridge Town Council

· Pateley Bridge and Bewerley Memorial Hall

· Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall

· Disability Action Yorkshire

· Minskip Village Hall

· Sicklinghall Village Hall

· Grewelthorpe Village Hall and Community Centre

· Kirk Hammerton Parish Council

· Bishop Monkton Village Hall

· Harrogate Dramatic Society

· Kirkby Malzeard, Laverton and Dallowgill Parish Council

· Harrogate Baptist Church

· Friends of Beckwithshaw School

· Great Ouseburn Parish Council

· Norwood Social Hall Committee

· Dishford Parish Council

· Tockwith Village Hall

· Spectrum

· Markington War Memorial Institute

· Bilton in Ainsty with Bickerton Parish Council

· Bilton Cricket Club