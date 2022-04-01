Only one week left for Harrogate community groups to apply for Platinum Jubilee community grants

Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service. An extended bank holiday – from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5 – will provide an opportunity for communities throughout the UK, the Commonwealth and the world to come together to celebrate this historic milestone.

To help Harrogate district residents do so, the borough council is inviting community groups and organisations to apply for grants of between £200 and £1,000 for events and activities taking place over the Jubilee bank holiday.

They can also apply for up to £2,000 for legacy projects that must be completed by 30 September.

Ann Duncan, partnership and engagement manager at Harrogate Borough Council, said: "With a week to go, we’d encourage community groups across the district who are keen to celebrate the Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee to apply for a grant as soon as possible.

"We're looking for some creative ideas that will remember the impact this momentous event has across the country and help the local community to come together. Whether that’s an art project, street decoration or legacy project."

Applicants must show a clear link to the celebration of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in terms of theme and activity planning.

Proposals are welcome from parish and town councils, voluntary and community groups and schools that are wanting to host a community activity or legacy project that benefits the wider community.

Guidance notes and an online application form can be found on the council’s website at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/grants/platinum-jubilee-community-grants.