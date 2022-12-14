New Knaresborough Forest Park appeal experiencing a 'rollercoaster' wave of support

Knaresborough Forest Park Project campaigners are to offer the chance for people to give pledges towards purchasing the land as Christmas presents to friends and family.

The team from Renaissance Knaresborough behind the campaign say they have already achieved 10% of the funds required and are confident of following in the footsteps of the recent, hugely successful Long Lands Common appeal in Harrogate.

Shan Oakes, former chair of Renaissance Knaresborough, which was founded in 2005 as a not-for-profit organisation to promote community projects, said support was “infectious” for the idea of buying the land to create a beautiful tree-rich natural parkland owned by the community.

"The new Knaresborough Forest Park Project has had a rollercoaster fortnight,” she said.

"There is an infectious enthusiasm in the air and offers of help and pledges are coming in from all over the county.

"We already have pledges in excess of 10% of the total we are looking for.”

To keep the momentum going towards hitting the target, Knaresborough Forest Park Project campaigners are to offer the chance for people to give pledges as Christmas presents to friends and family.

Liz Baxandall, current chair of Renaissance Knaresborough, said: "Our plan is to raise funds from our community to acquire it for the common good, manage it with care and let it be a haven for recreation, enjoyment and fun for generations to come.

"The farmland is on the market for £405,000 and we need to move really quickly to make this community-led project a reality

"We’d love to follow in the footsteps of local community-owned woodland Long Lands Common (www.longlandscommon.org) and offer Knaresborough and Harrogate residents, our local businesses and community groups, the chance to register their interest in buying community shares.”

If successful, Knaresborough Forest Park, which would be located near Mackintosh Park, off the Beryl Burton Cycle Way, would enable the public to:

Provide educational opportunities for local youngsters, adults, voluntary groups, schools and visitors.

Create a protected haven for wildlife in the face of major housing developments.

Create a special place, which would be part of the Knaresborough Forest and White Rose Forest, for local people of all ages to relax, play and get their green fingers busy planting trees and rewilding.

Enjoy the benefits of the great outdoors and connect up local green spaces.

Improve health and well-being by volunteering and learning together.

Shan Oakes said: “The land is tucked between the road to Harrogate and Beryl Burton Way and it is being prepared for sale as we speak.

"If it remains in private hands, as it is now, it will be a large tract of land within the town boundary to which we have no access.

"We are running out of natural local land with free and easy access to play, to breathe, to grow trees and forest food and to learn about our natural environment.”

At this stage, the Knaresborough Forest Park Appeal is only asking people to register an interest to buy community shares.

The pledge is not legally binding in any way and no money will be transferred at this time.

Shares will only go on sale once there is enough interest shown by individuals, businesses and community organisations.

All shareholders will become members of the parkland with voting rights.

Email [email protected] to make a pledge.