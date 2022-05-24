Harrogate's 'crown jewels' at Valley Gardens win listed status from Government

These crown jewels of Harrogate are among only six historic sites to be listed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on Historic England’s advice, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.

The listings aim to highlight some of the many important places from Her Majesty's reign and to reflect the important social, technical and cultural changes which have taken place over the past 70 years.

The Sun Pavilion and Colonnade were constructed in 1933 to designs by Leonard Clarke, the Harrogate borough surveyor, as part of a £60,000 spa development scheme intended to be one of the finest in Europe.

The building with Art Deco details was opened by noted medic Lord Horder of Ashford and the opening ceremony was captured on film by British Pathé. The Pavilion was designed as a place to take refreshment and rest after taking exercise or after taking the spa waters in the town centre.

After a period of decline in the 1980s, the site was restored following a campaign led by a passionate local citizen Anne Smith and supported by celebrities including author James Herriot. In 1998, the Sun Pavilion was officially re-opened by Queen Elizabeth II, and in 2018 celebrations were held to mark the 20th anniversary of Her Majesty's visit.

Coun Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said: "It's fantastic news that the Sun Pavilion and Colonnade in Valley Gardens is one of only six places that have been given listed status, in celebration of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

"Valley Gardens is one of many jewels in the crown of our marvellous town and district, and for the Sun Pavilion and Colonnade to be recognised in this way is such an honour."

The Sun Pavilion and Colonnade sits alongside a wide variety of shrub, flower and herbaceous beds in Valley Gardens that are maintained throughout the year by the borough council.

The building is a popular venue for events, most notably weddings, as the backdrop creates a perfect opportunity for photographs.

The Colonnade also plays host to a regular artisan market, following a partnership between the borough council and Little Bird Made.

Such is the Valley Garden's standing in the town - and beyond - from Thursday, June 2 until Sunday, June 5, it will play host to a four-day event to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The fun-filled event is free and will be for everyone - young and old - to enjoy a mix of magicians, juggling shows, character meet and greets, fairground rides, face painting, a climbing wall and live music performances.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: "These new listings celebrate the diversity and richness of our heritage overseen by Her Majesty during her 70-year reign, showing how the fabric of the nation has changed and developed.

"These sites cover the length and breadth of the country - from All Saints’ Church near Birmingham, which she opened in 1955 when she was newly crowned, to the high-tech Hampshire Public Records Office, completed in 1993."

Nigel Huddleston, Heritage Minister, said: "These historic sites provide a fantastic opportunity to reflect on how much life in the UK has changed during Her Majesty the Queen's 70-year reign. Listing them as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations is a fitting way to pay tribute to the longevity of her service."

The six historic sites include:

Imperial Hotel, Stroud, Gloucestershire (Grade II)

All Saints’ Church, Shard End, Birmingham (Grade II)

Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch, Greater London (Grade II)

Hampshire Archives, Winchester, Hampshire (Grade II)

M62 motorway Yorkshire/Lancashire commemorative markers and plaques (Grade II)

Sun Pavilion and Colonnade, Harrogate, North Yorkshire (Grade II).

The National Heritage List for England is held and managed by Historic England on behalf of the Government and Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. It identifies the buildings, sites and landscapes which receive special protection, so they can be enjoyed by current and future generations.

There are over 400,000 items on the List, covering England's most valued historic places.