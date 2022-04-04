Harrogate Rotary Club celebrates 101 years with prestigious awards

Celebrations had to be delayed last year for obvious reasons so the opportunity was also used to welcome the dawn of a new century.

Guests on Saturday night included The Mayor and Mayoress Harrogate Coun and Mrs Trevor Chapman , the Past President of Rotary GB&I Tom Griffin, the Rotary District Governor Stephen Ellis.

Rotary Club of Harrogate Centenary Dinner - Alistair Ratcliffe receiving his Paul Harris Fellowship.

One very special guest speaker was Peter Wright, The Yorkshire Vet, who gave members a fascinating insight into his life and work in the Dales and the making of such a popular programme.

The fact that he had been taught at school in Thirsk by Ann Percival, our President-Elect, added to the occasion.

The event was also an opportunity to present a Paul Harris Fellowship to last year’s club president Alistair Ratcliffe with a second one due to be presented to Past President Eric Mitchell who unfortunately was not able to attend on the night.

A very special evening was thoroughly enjoyed by all.