Exclusive St Matthew Passion concert at St Peter's Church in Harrogate

Taking place at St Peter’s Church in Harrogate, next Wednesday's concert will be the only performance of the St. Matthew Passion during Holy Week in North Yorkshire this year.

Vocalis will be performing under director Alex Kyle while the Harrogate Bach Players are led by Fiona Love.

The work is being given in a recent English translation by John Longstaff and Andrew Greenan; the internationally acclaimed soloist singing the bass arias, which respects the original libretto without distorting Bach’s music to fit an extant translation of the Bible.

It also explores the directness and personal nature of the German words for the arias and chorales.

The other professional soloists are the tenors Joseph Doody and James Micklethwaite (both born locally, and like Andrew a soloist in the recent performance of the St Matthew Passion in Bradford); Philip Wilcox (Jesus) and Jenny Stafford (soprano) who are both principals on the current ETO tour, and Heather Lowe (mezzo-soprano) who is well-known to Opera North audiences for her appearances in The Barber of Seville, Hansel and Gretel, Julius Caesar and The Snow Maiden.

Tickets for the St Matthew Passion at St Peter's Church, Harrogate pn Wednesday, April 13 at 6.30pm cost £15.