Harrogate independent shop marks the day 30 years ago it first opened as it prospers from vinyl records revival

A Harrogate shop is celebrating its 30th anniversary today with the offer of a whole host of bargains for customers.

It was 30 years ago that P&C Music – Harrogate's oldest independent record shop - first opened its doors under new owner Peter Robinson.

The store had evolved from classical music emporium Pomp and Circumstance which had been founded by Geoffrey Webber and was located, variously at Westminster Arcade off Parliament Street, and Commercial Street, in Harrogate.

Having moved to 6 Devonshire Place off Skipton Road, the specialist music shop, renamed P&C Music, has become a mecca for vinyl record fans in a wide variety of genres from the classic era of rock music to today’s new releases.

Vinyl heaven - P&C Music owner Peter Robinson is celebrating the shop's 30th anniversary under his ownership. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Renowned for embracing the annual Record Store Day when queues of vinyl fans form in the wee small hours, P&C Music’s Peter Robinson is proud to have reached this major milestone.

And it is rewarding its customers’ support with a selection of offers.

P&C Music owner Peter Robinson said: “May 21st is the date we took over the shop as a going concern, making it 30 years in total since its foundation.

"For one month from today, we're having a 20% discount sale on all our pre-owned stock – except those already in our sale crates.

"We're sure customers will find some gems, so get along to Devonshire Place to snap up some bargains."

At one point as the online world exploded after the turn of the Millennium, some people questioned whether vinyl would still even exist by now.

But vinyl sales have just enjoyed their highest total in 30 years.

Last month saw more than 260 shops in the UK take part in Record Store Day, an annual event first launched in 2007 to "celebrate the culture of the independently-owned record store.”

The annual celebration of indie record store culture deliver a £9.7m boost to record shops, helping secure the future of one of the key pillars of grassroots music culture.

Despite the constant challenges of an ever-changing music industry, P&C Music is still going strong.