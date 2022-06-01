Famous Harrogate landmark renamed in tribute to Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Located next to Valley Gardens, Windsor House in Harrogate has rebranded itself to ‘The House of Windsor’ for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

At the front of the building on the balcony area, passers-by can spot her majesty Queen Elizabeth II making a special appearance – in cardboard form – alongside the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located next to Valley Gardens, Windsor House in Harrogate has rebranded itself to ‘The House of Windsor’ for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Karen Winspear, Property Manager at Windsor House said: “We wanted to create something to celebrate the jubilee that the businesses in our building could enjoy, as well as those who will be visiting the number of events planned at Valley Gardens

“With a name like ours, we couldn’t resist a royal makeover to mark such a fantastic occasion!”

For more information, visit: