Exciting new plan worth £3.5 million to bring Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal into the 21st century

The plans are projected to cost approximately £3.5 million in addition to the £1 million spent annually by the National Trust on conservation work at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal with new facilities scheduled to open in 2025.

‘Studley Revealed’ focuses on the water garden area of the Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal estate, and the canal gates area, once the historic main entrance to the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once approved, the plans will re-introduce landscape features that were at the heart of the Aislabies’ 18th century garden design.

An illustration of the how the new entrance to the building from the water gardens might look at the proposed development

It will also see the creation of new visitor facilities to better assist individual needs.

This includes accessible toilets, an enhanced café, and a space to bring the story of the Water Garden alive.

Justin Scully, General Manager of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, said: “The Studley Revealed project is an exciting part of the ongoing conservation of the Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal World Heritage Site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has long been our ambition to improve the appearance of this area of the site and how visitors experience it.

The National Trust is waiting to receive permission to go ahead with plans which will deliver improvements worth £3.5 million.

“Crucially, it means we can create a place for our visitors to learn more about the fascinating history of Studley Royal.”

The applications have been through several years of design development by Feilden Fowles, an award-winning architecture studio with expertise in heritage, and landscape architects, Rankinfraser Landscape Architecture.

Both companies have extensive experience of developing acclaimed designs often in sensitive heritage settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design development ran alongside engagement and consultation, including exhibitions and events involving the public, individuals and a wide range of organisations.

Fergus Feilden, Director, Feilden Fowles, said: “This much-loved historical site has been subject of evolution and renewal for centuries.”

The plans submitted have been shaped and modified in response to feedback with input from the National Trust and external specialists.

Mr Feilden said:”New additions to the site are carefully designed to sit contextually within the World Heritage Site, enhancing the public’s enjoyment and appreciation of the landscape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design also features a sustainable green roof and new landscape surround which will open up lost views and create new walks.

Mr Feilden said: “Our scheme seeks to restore some of the primary axis, removing piecemeal extensions to open up historic views of the Water Garden and create a 21st Century setting in the tradition of the Aislabie’s original design intent.”

The Visitor Centre, closer to Fountains Abbey on the estate, will remain the main entrance for visitors and parking free of charge.

Chris Rankin of Rankinfraser Landscape Architecture, said:”The landscape design seeks to balance an understanding and respect of the Aislabie’s designed landscape which will greatly enhance the experience for visitors.

“This understanding has helped shape the location and form the new tea-room as well as renewing lost elements of the garden itself.