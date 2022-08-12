Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three months after the planting of trees began at Bilton Fields as part of the northern-wide White Rose Forest scheme, there is no sign of the community winning its battle over a stretch of land formerly used by local youngsters to play football.

Appeals by Bilton Conservation Group and members of the community that tree planting was happening without a suitable replacement have made little if any progress.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said the tree-planting project would be of benefit to the whole town and its residents and there was plenty of open land in the area.

The old sign about "organised ball games" claimed to be by Harrogate Borough Coucil advising residents in Bilton to use land which has now been impacted by a wave of tree planting. (Picture courtesy of Val Rodgers)

“The White Rose Forest scheme to plant more trees across the region will improve our natural environment, combat climate change, create jobs and provide happier and healthier places for us all to live, work in and enjoy,” said the spokesperson.

“More than 40 per cent of the site is still ‘open space’ for people to enjoy.”

Residents say when plans for White Rose Forest were first announced they had no idea it would involve as many as 11,000 in Bilton.

In addition, they say, the site near Tennyson Avenue had been supported by the council for more than 20 years.

There was even a council sign directing people to the playing field for ‘organised ball games’.

Among those disappointed is former Bilton Lib Dem councillor Val Rodgers who said: “I have written many emails to Harrogate Borough Council Parks and Gardens to try and get the pitch reinstated all to no avail.

“There was a consultation but people did not realise the number of trees involved:

"Harrogate council responded saying there had been no requirement to undertake a formal consultation for planting the trees."

Harrogate Borough Council has pledged to plant thousands of trees covering more than 40 acres as part of a region-wide drive to improve woodland cover and store carbon to help tackle climate change.

A council spokesperson strongly defended the project, saying: “White Rose reflects what the Royal Forest of Knaresborough would have originally looked like.