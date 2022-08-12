Here is everything you need to know ahead of the hosepipe ban that is coming to Harrogate

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Water, which supplies five million customers across the country, has announced its first hosepipe ban in 27 years.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the ban which is set to come into place later this month…

What is a hosepipe ban?

Yorkshire Water have issued a hosepipe ban across the Harrogate district from August 26

You must not use a hosepipe that is connected to the mains water supply.

Why are Yorkshire Water introducing a hosepipe ban?

We have had a very dry spring and summer and with the highest peaks in water usage in over 15 years, they have been asking customers to use water wisely for some time.

Although there has been some patchy rain in the last few weeks, reservoir levels are still feeling the impact of much drier than average rainfall since the beginning of March.

At the start of August, they were around 50% full, which is over 20% lower than usual for this time of year so they are introducing a ban to help reservoirs bounce back.

When does the hosepipe ban start and what area does it cover?

The hosepipe ban starts on Friday, August 26.

If you receive your water supply from Yorkshire Water, then the ban will affect you.

To see if you are affected by the ban, head to yorkshirewater.com/your-water/is-there-a-hosepipe-ban

How long will the ban last? When will the hosepipe ban finish?

Yorkshire Water can’t say for certain, but the ban would need to be in place until we receive significant rainfall and reservoir levels return to a situation much closer to normal.

What am I banned from doing during a hosepipe ban?

- Watering a garden using a hosepipe

- Cleaning vehicles or boats using a hosepipe

- Watering plants with a hosepipe

- Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

- Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

- Cleaning walls or windows of domestic premises using a hosepipe

- Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

- Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe

What am I allowed to do during a hosepipe ban?

People can still undertake the above activities without using a hosepipe if they use tap water from a bucket or watering can; or use water that is not sourced from taps such as grey water or rainwater from a water butt.

What action will be taken if I do use a hosepipe?

Yorkshire Water hope that their customers would respect the ban, if not, then they could be subject to a £1,000 personal fine.

What about people who are elderly, registered disabled or are a blue badge holder and can’t carry a watering can?

If you are a blue badge holder, on Yorkshire Water’s Priority Services register or their WaterSure tariff for medical reasons, then you will be an exception to the ban.

However, they would still encourage you to think about how you could save and re-use water around the home as much as you can.